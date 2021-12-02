The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Houston's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 45.1 average total in Texans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-5-0 this year.

The Colts have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Indianapolis has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Colts score 28.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Texans surrender.

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Colts collect 366.3 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 378.1 the Texans give up per matchup.

Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 378.1 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Texans have been underdogs by 9 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Houston has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts give up (23.6).

The Texans collect 264.8 yards per game, 94.0 fewer yards than the 358.8 the Colts give up.

In games that Houston totals over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

Houston has hit the over in three of five games at home this season.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

On the road, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

This season, in five road games, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

