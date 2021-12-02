Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Houston's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 45.1 average total in Texans games this season.
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-5-0 this year.
  • The Colts have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Indianapolis has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts score 28.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Texans surrender.
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.5 points.
  • The Colts collect 366.3 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 378.1 the Texans give up per matchup.
  • Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 378.1 yards.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Texans.
  • Houston has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 9 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
  • Houston has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts give up (23.6).
  • The Texans collect 264.8 yards per game, 94.0 fewer yards than the 358.8 the Colts give up.
  • In games that Houston totals over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • Houston has hit the over in three of five games at home this season.
  • The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • On the road, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • This season, in five road games, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

