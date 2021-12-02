MAC rivals will clash when the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 74.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 74.5 points in three of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 10.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 68.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.4 fewer than the 74.5 total in this contest.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 67.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 17.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Flashes have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Golden Flashes average 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per matchup the Huskies surrender.

When Kent State scores more than 33.5 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes average 35.2 more yards per game (488.3) than the Huskies allow per outing (453.1).

In games that Kent State piles up more than 453.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 4-3-1 ATS in those games.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Huskies rack up 3.8 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.6).

When Northern Illinois scores more than 34.6 points, it is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Huskies rack up 50.7 fewer yards per game (424.3) than the Golden Flashes give up per matchup (475).

Northern Illinois is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 475 yards.

This season the Huskies have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats