The Washington Football Team (5-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the 52.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Raiders and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Raiders have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Raiders average just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (25.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.6 points.

The Raiders collect 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per matchup (359.3).

When Las Vegas churns out over 359.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Football Team.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Football Team have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Football Team rack up 20.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Raiders allow (26.8).

When Washington records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team average 349.9 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 360.5 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In six home games this season, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Washington is 2-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in five away games, Washington has gone over the total three times.

Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.