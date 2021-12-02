Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (5-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the 52.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Raiders and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Las Vegas is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Raiders have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders average just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (25.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per matchup (359.3).
  • When Las Vegas churns out over 359.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Football Team.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with Washington.
  • In Washington's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Football Team have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those games.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Football Team rack up 20.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Raiders allow (26.8).
  • When Washington records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Football Team average 349.9 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 360.5 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In six home games this season, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • Washington is 2-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in five away games, Washington has gone over the total three times.
  • Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.