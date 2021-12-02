Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 13 battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9).

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-7-0 this season.
  • The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average 27.2 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per outing the Jaguars allow.
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
  • The Rams collect 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per contest (360.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 360.3 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-7-0 this year.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).
  • This season the Jaguars score 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams surrender (23.9).
  • The Jaguars average 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams allow (351.6).
  • In games that Jacksonville picks up over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 12.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In five home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • In four away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • This season, Jaguars away games average 45.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

