The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 13 battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9).

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-7-0 this season.

The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rams average 27.2 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per outing the Jaguars allow.

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Rams collect 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per contest (360.3).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 360.3 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-7-0 this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

This season the Jaguars score 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams surrender (23.9).

The Jaguars average 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams allow (351.6).

In games that Jacksonville picks up over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 12.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).

In five home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Jacksonville is 0-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

In four away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

