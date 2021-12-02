Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mark Ingram II for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) play the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Ingram has rushed for 499 yards on 137 carries (41.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 24 passes for 156 yards (13.0 per game).
  • The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ingram's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Ingram's 27.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 107.3 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.
  • Ingram has 135 rushing yards on 30 attempts (45.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He also has 86 receiving yards (28.7 ypg) on 10 catches.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

137

-

499

2

22

-

3.6

Alvin Kamara

146

46.8%

530

3

22

42.3%

3.6

Jameis Winston

32

10.3%

166

1

4

7.7%

5.2

Tony Jones Jr.

38

12.2%

106

0

3

5.8%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive