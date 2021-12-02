Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mark Ingram II for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) play the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Ingram has rushed for 499 yards on 137 carries (41.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 24 passes for 156 yards (13.0 per game).

The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Ingram's 27.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

Allowing 107.3 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.

Ingram has 135 rushing yards on 30 attempts (45.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.

He also has 86 receiving yards (28.7 ypg) on 10 catches.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 137 - 499 2 22 - 3.6 Alvin Kamara 146 46.8% 530 3 22 42.3% 3.6 Jameis Winston 32 10.3% 166 1 4 7.7% 5.2 Tony Jones Jr. 38 12.2% 106 0 3 5.8% 2.8

