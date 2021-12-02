Publish date:
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Ingram has rushed for 499 yards on 137 carries (41.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 24 passes for 156 yards (13.0 per game).
- The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ingram's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Ingram's 27.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- Allowing 107.3 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.
- Ingram has 135 rushing yards on 30 attempts (45.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
- He also has 86 receiving yards (28.7 ypg) on 10 catches.
Ingram's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
137
-
499
2
22
-
3.6
Alvin Kamara
146
46.8%
530
3
22
42.3%
3.6
Jameis Winston
32
10.3%
166
1
4
7.7%
5.2
Tony Jones Jr.
38
12.2%
106
0
3
5.8%
2.8
Powered By Data Skrive