Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has 396 yards receiving on 27 catches (51 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.9% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have called a pass in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The 278.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Callaway was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 24 yards.
- Callaway has 87 receiving yards on five catches (12 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
51
14.9%
27
396
6
7
13.7%
Deonte Harris
45
13.1%
27
427
2
4
7.8%
Alvin Kamara
44
12.8%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
Adam Trautman
40
11.7%
25
241
1
7
13.7%
Powered By Data Skrive