December 2, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas

Marquez Callaway will have several player props available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has 396 yards receiving on 27 catches (51 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.9% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 278.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Callaway was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 24 yards.
  • Callaway has 87 receiving yards on five catches (12 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

51

14.9%

27

396

6

7

13.7%

Deonte Harris

45

13.1%

27

427

2

4

7.8%

Alvin Kamara

44

12.8%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

Adam Trautman

40

11.7%

25

241

1

7

13.7%

