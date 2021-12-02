Marquez Callaway will have several player props available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has 396 yards receiving on 27 catches (51 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.9% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 278.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Callaway was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 24 yards.

Callaway has 87 receiving yards on five catches (12 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 51 14.9% 27 396 6 7 13.7% Deonte Harris 45 13.1% 27 427 2 4 7.8% Alvin Kamara 44 12.8% 32 310 4 7 13.7% Adam Trautman 40 11.7% 25 241 1 7 13.7%

