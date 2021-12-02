Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash against the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 36.4% of New York's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.8 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.
  • Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Miami is 7-5-0 this season.
  • The Dolphins have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Dolphins put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants surrender (23.0).
  • When Miami scores more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins rack up 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8) than the Giants give up per contest (371.5).
  • In games that Miami amasses more than 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 4 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Giants score 18.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Dolphins allow (23.3).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.
  • The Giants average 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins allow (367.4).
  • In games that New York piles up more than 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants have 14 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • At home, as 4-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • In three of six games at home this year, Miami has gone over the total.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • Away from home, New York is 1-4 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • New York has gone over the total in three of five road games this year.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

