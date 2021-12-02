The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash against the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 36.4% of New York's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 40.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.8 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 7-5-0 this season.

The Dolphins have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Dolphins put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants surrender (23.0).

When Miami scores more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Dolphins rack up 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8) than the Giants give up per contest (371.5).

In games that Miami amasses more than 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Giants have been underdogs by 4 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Giants score 18.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Dolphins allow (23.3).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Giants average 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins allow (367.4).

In games that New York piles up more than 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have 14 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

At home, as 4-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

In three of six games at home this year, Miami has gone over the total.

This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

Away from home, New York is 1-4 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

New York has gone over the total in three of five road games this year.

Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

