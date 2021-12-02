Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 19.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 42.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Michigan's 12 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wolverines have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Michigan has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines average 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (17.3).
  • Michigan is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.3 points.
  • The Wolverines average 135.4 more yards per game (451.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (315.8).
  • In games that Michigan piles up more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over nine times this season, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (27).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
  • Iowa is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Iowa's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Hawkeyes put up 25.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Wolverines give up (17.2).
  • When Iowa records more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Hawkeyes average 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up (319.3).
  • Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 319.3 yards.
  • The Hawkeyes have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MichiganStatsIowa

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

25.7

17.2

Avg. Points Allowed

17.3

451.2

Avg. Total Yards

299.1

319.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

315.8

9

Giveaways

15

15

Takeaways

27