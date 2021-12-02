Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 19.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 12 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolverines have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Michigan has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines average 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (17.3).

Michigan is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.3 points.

The Wolverines average 135.4 more yards per game (451.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (315.8).

In games that Michigan piles up more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over nine times this season, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (27).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes put up 25.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Wolverines give up (17.2).

When Iowa records more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes average 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up (319.3).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 319.3 yards.

The Hawkeyes have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.

Season Stats