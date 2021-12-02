Publish date:
Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 19.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's 12 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolverines have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Michigan has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines average 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (17.3).
- Michigan is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.3 points.
- The Wolverines average 135.4 more yards per game (451.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (315.8).
- In games that Michigan piles up more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over nine times this season, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (27).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Iowa's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes put up 25.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Wolverines give up (17.2).
- When Iowa records more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes average 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up (319.3).
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 319.3 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Iowa
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
451.2
Avg. Total Yards
299.1
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.8
9
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
27