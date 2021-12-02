Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will try to end their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Detroit's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.2 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 4.9 points fewer than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Minnesota has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year, the Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 26.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Vikings average only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2), than the Lions allow per contest (376.8).
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 376.8 yards.
  • The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 8-4-0 this season.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 7 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
  • Detroit has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Lions score 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings allow (25.1).
  • The Lions average 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up (382.9).
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 382.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-6 overall.
  • In six home games this year, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Lions home games average 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.
  • This year, in six away games, Minnesota has hit the over five times.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

