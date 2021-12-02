The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will try to end their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

In 33.3% of Detroit's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.2 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.9 points fewer than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).

When Minnesota scores more than 26.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Vikings average only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2), than the Lions allow per contest (376.8).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 376.8 yards.

The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 8-4-0 this season.

The Lions have been underdogs by 7 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Detroit has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Lions score 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings allow (25.1).

The Lions average 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up (382.9).

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 382.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-6 overall.

In six home games this year, Detroit has hit the over twice.

This season, Lions home games average 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.

This year, in six away games, Minnesota has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

