Big 12 rivals will do battle when the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) battle the No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Baylor's games have gone over 46.5 points in nine of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 5.9 points below the 52.4 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Cowboys score 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears give up (19.4).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.4 points.

The Cowboys collect 60 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears give up per contest (349.8).

When Oklahoma State churns out over 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Bears have forced (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Baylor's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Bears score 17 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (16.4).

Baylor is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.4 points.

The Bears average 169.6 more yards per game (445.9) than the Cowboys allow per contest (276.3).

In games that Baylor piles up over 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This season the Bears have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats