Oklahoma State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Baylor's games have gone over 46.5 points in nine of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 65.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 5.9 points below the 52.4 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- In Oklahoma State's 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
- The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Cowboys score 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears give up (19.4).
- Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.4 points.
- The Cowboys collect 60 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears give up per contest (349.8).
- When Oklahoma State churns out over 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Bears have forced (20).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Baylor's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Bears score 17 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (16.4).
- Baylor is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.4 points.
- The Bears average 169.6 more yards per game (445.9) than the Cowboys allow per contest (276.3).
- In games that Baylor piles up over 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This season the Bears have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Baylor
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.4
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
19.4
409.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.9
276.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.8
15
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
20