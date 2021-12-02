The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) will battle the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 48.3, 2.8 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average 25.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Jets allow per outing (30.4).

Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per matchup (394.9).

When Philadelphia churns out over 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Jets have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).

New York has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Jets score 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).

When New York scores more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles give up.

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up over 341.1 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.

This year, in five home games, New York has hit the over three times.

The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season, in three of seven road games Philadelphia has hit the over.

This season, Eagles away games average 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.