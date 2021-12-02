Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) will battle the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 48.3, 2.8 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles average 25.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Jets allow per outing (30.4).
  • Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
  • The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per matchup (394.9).
  • When Philadelphia churns out over 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
  • New York is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Jets have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • New York has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets score 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).
  • When New York scores more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles give up.
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up over 341.1 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.
  • This year, in five home games, New York has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season, in three of seven road games Philadelphia has hit the over.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

