Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 71.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 71.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 85.7, is 14.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.1 fewer than the 71.5 total in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 59 points per game, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 71.5 total in this game is 7.6 points higher than the 63.9 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 9-3-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 12 times and are 9-3 ATS in those games.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).
- The Panthers score 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per contest (29.1).
- Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.1 points.
- The Panthers collect 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (427.5).
- When Pittsburgh totals over 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- This year, the Panthers have 14 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- In Wake Forest's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Demon Deacons score 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.3).
- Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 483.7 yards per game, 129.9 more yards than the 353.8 the Panthers give up.
- When Wake Forest piles up over 353.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 16 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Wake Forest
42.8
Avg. Points Scored
42.9
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
512.7
Avg. Total Yards
483.7
353.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.5
14
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
27