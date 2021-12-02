The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 0-0 ACC) and No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC foes at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 71.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 71.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 85.7, is 14.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.1 fewer than the 71.5 total in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 59 points per game, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 71.5 total in this game is 7.6 points higher than the 63.9 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 9-3-0 this season.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 12 times and are 9-3 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers score 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per contest (29.1).

Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.1 points.

The Panthers collect 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (427.5).

When Pittsburgh totals over 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Panthers have 14 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Demon Deacons score 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.3).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 483.7 yards per game, 129.9 more yards than the 353.8 the Panthers give up.

When Wake Forest piles up over 353.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 16 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats