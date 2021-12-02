MWC opponents will clash when the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 0-0 MWC) face the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points in four of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Utah State's games (8/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.

The two teams combine to average 59.9 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 10.6 more than the set total in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 6-5-1 this year.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in six chances).

San Diego State has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs average just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Aggies surrender (26.3).

When San Diego State scores more than 26.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect 62.4 fewer yards per game (334.9) than the Aggies allow per contest (397.3).

When San Diego State picks up more than 397.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aggies have forced (17).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Aggies rack up 32.2 points per game, 14.9 more than the Aztecs give up (17.3).

Utah State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Aggies average 143 more yards per game (457.2) than the Aztecs give up per outing (314.2).

When Utah State amasses more than 314.2 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Aggies have 18 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats