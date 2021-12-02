Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL clash of NFC South foes.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 50.5 points these two squads have combined to give up on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points above the 47.8 average total in Falcons games this season.
  • Tampa Bay has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS when favored by 11 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (27.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 401.7 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Falcons allow per outing.
  • In games that Tampa Bay picks up more than 361.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (11).
  • Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Falcons rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow (328.5).
  • When Atlanta totals over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.
  • In five home games this year, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.
  • In six road games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

