The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL clash of NFC South foes.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 50.5 points these two squads have combined to give up on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points above the 47.8 average total in Falcons games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS when favored by 11 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Buccaneers score 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (27.5).

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.

The Buccaneers collect 401.7 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Falcons allow per outing.

In games that Tampa Bay picks up more than 361.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (11).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Atlanta has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Falcons rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow (328.5).

When Atlanta totals over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.

In five home games this year, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.

In six road games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

