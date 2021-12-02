Publish date:
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pollard has 531 yards on 100 carries (48.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- And he has caught 29 passes for 256 yards (23.3 per game).
- He has handled 100, or 32.6%, of his team's 307 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Pollard's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints are equal to his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.
- Pollard will go up against a Saints squad that allows 91.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Pollard carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards.
- Pollard tacked on four catches for 32 yards.
- In his last three games, Pollard has 128 rushing yards (42.7 per game) on 28 carries.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
100
32.6%
531
1
13
25.0%
5.3
Ezekiel Elliott
160
52.1%
720
8
27
51.9%
4.5
Dak Prescott
27
8.8%
94
1
10
19.2%
3.5
CeeDee Lamb
5
1.6%
30
0
2
3.8%
6.0
