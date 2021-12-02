There will be player prop bet markets available for Tony Pollard before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (7-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) face off in a Week 13 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has 531 yards on 100 carries (48.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

And he has caught 29 passes for 256 yards (23.3 per game).

He has handled 100, or 32.6%, of his team's 307 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Pollard's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints are equal to his over/under in Thursday's game.

Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.

Pollard will go up against a Saints squad that allows 91.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Pollard carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards.

Pollard tacked on four catches for 32 yards.

In his last three games, Pollard has 128 rushing yards (42.7 per game) on 28 carries.

He's also caught 12 passes for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 100 32.6% 531 1 13 25.0% 5.3 Ezekiel Elliott 160 52.1% 720 8 27 51.9% 4.5 Dak Prescott 27 8.8% 94 1 10 19.2% 3.5 CeeDee Lamb 5 1.6% 30 0 2 3.8% 6.0

