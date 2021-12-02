Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tony Pollard before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (7-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) face off in a Week 13 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pollard has 531 yards on 100 carries (48.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • And he has caught 29 passes for 256 yards (23.3 per game).
  • He has handled 100, or 32.6%, of his team's 307 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Pollard's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints are equal to his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.
  • Pollard will go up against a Saints squad that allows 91.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Pollard carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards.
  • Pollard tacked on four catches for 32 yards.
  • In his last three games, Pollard has 128 rushing yards (42.7 per game) on 28 carries.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

100

32.6%

531

1

13

25.0%

5.3

Ezekiel Elliott

160

52.1%

720

8

27

51.9%

4.5

Dak Prescott

27

8.8%

94

1

10

19.2%

3.5

CeeDee Lamb

5

1.6%

30

0

2

3.8%

6.0

