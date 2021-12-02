The California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) and USC Trojans (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Cal vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 70% of USC's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 55.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.8 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

In Cal's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Bears have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Cal's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Golden Bears score 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans give up per matchup (32.5).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Golden Bears collect 25 fewer yards per game (397.1) than the Trojans allow per contest (422.1).

When Cal piles up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Bears have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (19).

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 4-6-0 this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in two chances).

USC's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Trojans score seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears surrender (23).

USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team puts up more than 23 points.

The Trojans collect 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears allow (362.7).

USC is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall when the team amasses more than 362.7 yards.

The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats