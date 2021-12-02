Publish date:
Cal vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cal vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Cal has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 70% of USC's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 55.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.8 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- In Cal's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Bears have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Golden Bears score 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans give up per matchup (32.5).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Golden Bears collect 25 fewer yards per game (397.1) than the Trojans allow per contest (422.1).
- When Cal piles up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Bears have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (19).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, USC is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in two chances).
- USC's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Trojans score seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears surrender (23).
- USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team puts up more than 23 points.
- The Trojans collect 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears allow (362.7).
- USC is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall when the team amasses more than 362.7 yards.
- The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|USC
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
30
23
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
397.1
Avg. Total Yards
446.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.1
10
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
19