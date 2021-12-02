Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 58 points in six of 11 chances this season.

Friday's total is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 68.5 points per game average.

The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

Utes games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 58 total in this game is 0.9 points above the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 3-6-0 this season.

The Utes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Utah's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Utes rack up 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks allow (24.4).

Utah is 3-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per contest (371.3).

In games that Utah totals more than 371.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

In Oregon's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Ducks put up 33.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Utes surrender (21.5).

When Oregon puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Ducks average 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes give up per outing (324.9).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 324.9 yards.

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats