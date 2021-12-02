Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 58 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- Friday's total is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 68.5 points per game average.
- The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- Utes games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 58 total in this game is 0.9 points above the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 3-6-0 this season.
- The Utes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Utah's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Utes rack up 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks allow (24.4).
- Utah is 3-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per contest (371.3).
- In games that Utah totals more than 371.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- In Oregon's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Ducks put up 33.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Utes surrender (21.5).
- When Oregon puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Ducks average 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes give up per outing (324.9).
- Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 324.9 yards.
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
33.2
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
434.4
324.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
12
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
20