C-USA foes will clash when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 0-0 C-USA) face the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over 72.5 points four of 11 times.

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 72.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 80.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 23.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 13.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this season.

This season, the Hilltoppers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Hilltoppers put up 43.3 points per game, 21.1 more than the Roadrunners give up per outing (22.2).

Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.2 points.

The Hilltoppers average 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners allow per matchup (346.0).

In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

UTSA's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Roadrunners rack up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.0).

When UTSA scores more than 27.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow (411.3).

When UTSA churns out over 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

