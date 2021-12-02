Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over 72.5 points four of 11 times.
- UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 72.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 80.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 23.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 13.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Hilltoppers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- The Hilltoppers put up 43.3 points per game, 21.1 more than the Roadrunners give up per outing (22.2).
- Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.2 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners allow per matchup (346.0).
- In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
- UTSA's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Roadrunners rack up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.0).
- When UTSA scores more than 27.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow (411.3).
- When UTSA churns out over 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
525.1
Avg. Total Yards
433.5
411.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.0
16
Giveaways
12
27
Takeaways
23