Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- In 50% of Louisiana's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.7, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those games.
- Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Mountaineers score 17.3 more points per game (35.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.5).
- When Appalachian State records more than 18.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers rack up 439.9 yards per game, 90.2 more yards than the 349.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per contest.
- In games that Appalachian State picks up over 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (19).
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers allow (18.9).
- Louisiana is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 406.6 yards per game, 86.9 more yards than the 319.7 the Mountaineers allow.
- When Louisiana piles up more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This year the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 13 fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
18.5
439.9
Avg. Total Yards
406.6
319.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.7
20
Giveaways
8
21
Takeaways
19