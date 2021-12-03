Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 50% of Louisiana's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.7, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those games.

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers score 17.3 more points per game (35.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.5).

When Appalachian State records more than 18.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 439.9 yards per game, 90.2 more yards than the 349.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per contest.

In games that Appalachian State picks up over 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (19).

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers allow (18.9).

Louisiana is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 406.6 yards per game, 86.9 more yards than the 319.7 the Mountaineers allow.

When Louisiana piles up more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 13 fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Season Stats