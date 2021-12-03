Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will clash with the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
  • So far this season, 25% of Chicago's games (3/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 44.5 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 2.0 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arizona has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Arizona has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears surrender (23.1).
  • Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears allow per contest (334.4).
  • In games that Arizona churns out over 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 4-8-0 this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • The Bears put up 16.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.4 the Cardinals surrender.
  • Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.4 points.
  • The Bears average 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • In games that Chicago piles up over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This season the Bears have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • Chicago has hit the over once in five home games this year.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • In away games, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • In three of six road games this year, Arizona has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 49.5 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

