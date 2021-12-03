The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will clash with the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

So far this season, 25% of Chicago's games (3/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 44.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.0 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Arizona has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears surrender (23.1).

Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears allow per contest (334.4).

In games that Arizona churns out over 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 4-8-0 this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Bears put up 16.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.4 the Cardinals surrender.

Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.4 points.

The Bears average 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.

In games that Chicago piles up over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This season the Bears have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

Chicago has hit the over once in five home games this year.

Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

In away games, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7.5-point favorites or more.

In three of six road games this year, Arizona has hit the over.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 49.5 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

