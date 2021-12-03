Sportsbooks have listed player props for Austin Ekeler ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has 135 rushes for a team-best 604 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also averages 43.0 receiving yards per game, catching 51 passes for 473 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has handled 135, or 54.4%, of his team's 248 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Ekeler averaged 75 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games against the Bengals Ekeler has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 93.7 yards per game.

The Bengals have given up nine rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 12 times for 31 yards.

He added six receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Ekeler has rushed for 125 yards on 34 carries (41.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also averaged 49.3 receiving yards per game, catching 15 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 135 54.4% 604 7 31 54.4% 4.5 Justin Herbert 43 17.3% 243 2 15 26.3% 5.7 Justin Jackson 14 5.6% 103 0 4 7.0% 7.4 Larry Rountree III 36 14.5% 87 1 7 12.3% 2.4

