The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will look to break a three-game slide when they clash with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44 points five of 12 times.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.1 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.0, 4.0 points above Sunday's total of 44.

The 44 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.3).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Ravens rack up 393.5 yards per game, 26.0 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per matchup.

When Baltimore piles up more than 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (10).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Steelers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (21.8).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Steelers average 325.5 yards per game, 34.4 fewer yards than the 359.9 the Ravens give up.

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team piles up over 359.9 yards.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

This year, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of six games at home.

Steelers home games this season average 41.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, on the road.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.

This year, in five away games, Baltimore has hit the over once.

This season, Ravens away games average 46.3 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

