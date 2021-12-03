Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will look to break a three-game slide when they clash with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44 points five of 12 times.
  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.1 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.0, 4.0 points above Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 44 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Baltimore is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ravens rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.3).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 393.5 yards per game, 26.0 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per matchup.
  • When Baltimore piles up more than 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (10).
  • Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • This year, the Steelers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • This season the Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (21.8).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.
  • The Steelers average 325.5 yards per game, 34.4 fewer yards than the 359.9 the Ravens give up.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team piles up over 359.9 yards.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of six games at home.
  • Steelers home games this season average 41.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This year, in five away games, Baltimore has hit the over once.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 46.3 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

