There will be player prop bet markets available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 13 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards while completing 64.6% of his passes (248-of-384), with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this year (229.3 per game).

He also adds six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger has attempted 51 of his 384 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Roethlisberger averages 282.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Ravens, 28.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Roethlisberger had 263 yards while completing 58.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 536 yards while completing 61.2% of his passes (52-of-85), with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (178.7 per game).

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0%

