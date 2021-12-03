Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 13 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards while completing 64.6% of his passes (248-of-384), with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this year (229.3 per game).
  • He also adds six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 51 of his 384 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Roethlisberger averages 282.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Ravens, 28.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Roethlisberger had 263 yards while completing 58.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 536 yards while completing 61.2% of his passes (52-of-85), with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (178.7 per game).

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

