Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards while completing 64.6% of his passes (248-of-384), with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this year (229.3 per game).
- He also adds six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 51 of his 384 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Roethlisberger averages 282.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Ravens, 28.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Roethlisberger had 263 yards while completing 58.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 536 yards while completing 61.2% of his passes (52-of-85), with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (178.7 per game).
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
