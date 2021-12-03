Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to extend their six-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • New England's games have gone over 42.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 15.1 points lower than the two team's combined 57.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 32.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.
  • Buffalo has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bills put up 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per matchup (15.8).
  • When Buffalo records more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bills collect 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per outing (316.7).
  • When Buffalo totals over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 25 takeaways.
  • New England is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • New England's games this season have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.5 points.
  • The Patriots collect 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills give up.
  • In games that New England totals over 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This season the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • New England is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, on the road.
  • This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.
  • This year, in five road games, New England has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

