The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to extend their six-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

New England's games have gone over 42.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

Monday's over/under is 15.1 points lower than the two team's combined 57.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bills put up 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per matchup (15.8).

When Buffalo records more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bills collect 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per outing (316.7).

When Buffalo totals over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 25 takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

New England's games this season have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.5 points.

The Patriots collect 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills give up.

In games that New England totals over 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In five home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

New England is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, on the road.

This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.

This year, in five road games, New England has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

