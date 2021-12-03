Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Uzomah has caught 30 passes on 34 targets for 331 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.9% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Uzomah has averaged 41 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Chargers, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- This week Uzomah will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Uzomah was targeted three times and recorded three catches for nine yards.
- Uzomah has nine catches on 11 targets for 42 yards in his last three games, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
34
9.9%
30
331
5
2
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
