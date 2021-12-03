Before C.J. Uzomah hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Uzomah has caught 30 passes on 34 targets for 331 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.9% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Uzomah has averaged 41 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Chargers, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

This week Uzomah will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).

With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Uzomah was targeted three times and recorded three catches for nine yards.

Uzomah has nine catches on 11 targets for 42 yards in his last three games, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive