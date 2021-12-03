Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before C.J. Uzomah hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Uzomah has caught 30 passes on 34 targets for 331 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.9% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Uzomah has averaged 41 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Chargers, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • This week Uzomah will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Uzomah was targeted three times and recorded three catches for nine yards.
  • Uzomah has nine catches on 11 targets for 42 yards in his last three games, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive