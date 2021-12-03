Skip to main content
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Carson Wentz for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Wentz has recorded 2,790 passing yards (232.5 yards per game) while going 250-for-398 (62.8% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 159 rushing yards on 38 carries with one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 36.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Wentz averaged 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 121.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Texans over those matchups, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Wentz completed 61.4% of his pass attempts for 306 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Wentz added 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry.
  • Wentz has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive