Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Carson Wentz for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Wentz has recorded 2,790 passing yards (232.5 yards per game) while going 250-for-398 (62.8% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 159 rushing yards on 38 carries with one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 36.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Houston

Wentz averaged 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 121.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Texans over those matchups, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.4 yards per game through the air.

The Texans' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Wentz completed 61.4% of his pass attempts for 306 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Wentz added 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry.

Wentz has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3%

