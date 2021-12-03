Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Wentz has recorded 2,790 passing yards (232.5 yards per game) while going 250-for-398 (62.8% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 159 rushing yards on 38 carries with one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 36.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Houston
- Wentz averaged 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 121.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Texans over those matchups, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Wentz completed 61.4% of his pass attempts for 306 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Wentz added 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry.
- Wentz has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
