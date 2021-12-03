Before placing any bets on Chris Godwin's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 13 when Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin has racked up 67 receptions for 806 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.

Godwin has been the target of 18.9% (88 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his nine matchups against the Falcons, Godwin's 68.9 receiving yards average is 1.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

In nine matchups versus the Falcons, Godwin has had a touchdown catch six times (including multiple scores three times).

The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Godwin put together a 24-yard performance against the Colts last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Godwin has hauled in 17 passes (on 19 targets) for 146 yards (48.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3% Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9%

