December 3, 2021
Publish date:

Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before placing any bets on Chris Godwin's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 13 when Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin has racked up 67 receptions for 806 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Godwin has been the target of 18.9% (88 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his nine matchups against the Falcons, Godwin's 68.9 receiving yards average is 1.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
  • In nine matchups versus the Falcons, Godwin has had a touchdown catch six times (including multiple scores three times).
  • The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Godwin put together a 24-yard performance against the Colts last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Godwin has hauled in 17 passes (on 19 targets) for 146 yards (48.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

Rob Gronkowski

40

8.6%

29

378

4

9

9.9%

Powered By Data Skrive