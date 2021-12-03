Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin has racked up 67 receptions for 806 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.
- Godwin has been the target of 18.9% (88 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
- Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his nine matchups against the Falcons, Godwin's 68.9 receiving yards average is 1.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- In nine matchups versus the Falcons, Godwin has had a touchdown catch six times (including multiple scores three times).
- The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Godwin put together a 24-yard performance against the Colts last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Godwin has hauled in 17 passes (on 19 targets) for 146 yards (48.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
Rob Gronkowski
40
8.6%
29
378
4
9
9.9%
