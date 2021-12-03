AAC rivals will do battle when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 0-0 AAC) at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in six of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Houston's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.4, is 25.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 17.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 53-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Bearcats have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Bearcats put up 19.8 more points per game (39.6) than the Cougars give up (19.8).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.8 points.

The Bearcats average 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (290.3).

When Cincinnati totals more than 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year the Cougars rack up 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats surrender (15.8).

Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team scores more than 15.8 points.

The Cougars average 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up per outing (302.3).

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team churns out more than 302.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, 20 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (31).

Season Stats