Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in six of 12 games this season.
- In 58.3% of Houston's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.4, is 25.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 17.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- In Cincinnati's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bearcats have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- This year, the Bearcats put up 19.8 more points per game (39.6) than the Cougars give up (19.8).
- Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.8 points.
- The Bearcats average 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (290.3).
- When Cincinnati totals more than 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year the Cougars rack up 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats surrender (15.8).
- Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team scores more than 15.8 points.
- The Cougars average 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up per outing (302.3).
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team churns out more than 302.3 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, 20 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (31).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Houston
39.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
431.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
302.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.3
19
Giveaways
11
31
Takeaways
22