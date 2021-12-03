Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) will battle the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
  • Los Angeles' games have gone over 50 points in five of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.9 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.2, 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 50.
  • The 50.3 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cincinnati has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Bengals put up 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per outing the Chargers allow.
  • When Cincinnati records more than 26.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5), than the Chargers give up per matchup (350.2).
  • Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 350.2 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).
  • In Los Angeles' 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • This season the Chargers rack up 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals surrender (20.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.
  • The Chargers collect 383.8 yards per game, 35.6 more yards than the 348.2 the Bengals allow.
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up over 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In five home games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
  • On the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In five away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

