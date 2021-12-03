The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) will battle the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 50 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.9 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.2, 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 50.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bengals put up 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per outing the Chargers allow.

When Cincinnati records more than 26.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5), than the Chargers give up per matchup (350.2).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 350.2 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Chargers rack up 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals surrender (20.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Chargers collect 383.8 yards per game, 35.6 more yards than the 348.2 the Bengals allow.

In games that Los Angeles picks up over 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

In five home games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over three times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

On the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

Away from home, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In five away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

