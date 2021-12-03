Cordarrelle Patterson has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson's team-high 411 rushing yards (37.4 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 41 passes for 500 yards (45.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

He has handled 93, or 35.9%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Patterson's nine rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 24.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson, in two matchups against the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, allowing 81.0 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Patterson also put up 27 yards on two receptions.

Patterson has 133 yards on 20 carries (44.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has three catches for 41 yards (13.7 ypg).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 93 35.9% 411 4 14 41.2% 4.4 Mike Davis 96 37.1% 306 1 12 35.3% 3.2 Wayne Gallman 28 10.8% 104 0 1 2.9% 3.7 Matt Ryan 21 8.1% 43 1 5 14.7% 2.0

