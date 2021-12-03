Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson's team-high 411 rushing yards (37.4 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 41 passes for 500 yards (45.5 per game) with five touchdowns.
- He has handled 93, or 35.9%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Patterson's nine rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 24.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson, in two matchups against the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, allowing 81.0 yards per game.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).
Recent Performances
- Patterson put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Patterson also put up 27 yards on two receptions.
- Patterson has 133 yards on 20 carries (44.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has three catches for 41 yards (13.7 ypg).
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
93
35.9%
411
4
14
41.2%
4.4
Mike Davis
96
37.1%
306
1
12
35.3%
3.2
Wayne Gallman
28
10.8%
104
0
1
2.9%
3.7
Matt Ryan
21
8.1%
43
1
5
14.7%
2.0
