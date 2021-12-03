Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will attempt to halt their four-game losing run in a Week 13 battle against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.
  • In 41.7% of New Orleans' games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 7.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.2 points greater than the 45.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.2, 6.7 points more than Thursday's over/under of 45.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cowboys have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys average 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints allow (22.6).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 419.8 yards per game, 76.1 more yards than the 343.7 the Saints give up per contest.
  • In games that Dallas amasses over 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints rack up just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys allow (22.7).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Saints collect 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up (369.5).
  • When New Orleans picks up more than 369.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • At home, as 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This season, New Orleans has hit the over in three of six games at home.
  • This season, Saints home games average 45.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Dallas is 3-2 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.
  • In five road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 7.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.