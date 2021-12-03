The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will attempt to halt their four-game losing run in a Week 13 battle against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

In 41.7% of New Orleans' games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 7.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.2 points greater than the 45.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.2, 6.7 points more than Thursday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cowboys have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys average 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints allow (22.6).

When Dallas puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 419.8 yards per game, 76.1 more yards than the 343.7 the Saints give up per contest.

In games that Dallas amasses over 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (16).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

New Orleans has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Saints rack up just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys allow (22.7).

When New Orleans scores more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Saints collect 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up (369.5).

When New Orleans picks up more than 369.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

At home, as 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, New Orleans has hit the over in three of six games at home.

This season, Saints home games average 45.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Dallas is 3-2 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.

In five road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 7.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

