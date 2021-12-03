Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darnell Mooney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (4-7) and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) square off in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has grabbed 46 passes and leads his team with 694 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times, and averages 63.1 yards per game.
  • Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
  • Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • This week Mooney will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (220.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times and recorded five catches for 123 yards (24.6 yards per reception).
  • Mooney has caught 13 passes (on 30 targets) for 285 yards (95.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

83

26.8%

46

694

3

4

12.9%

Cole Kmet

57

18.4%

37

361

0

6

19.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

16.1%

30

339

1

4

12.9%

Marquise Goodwin

33

10.6%

16

277

1

1

3.2%

