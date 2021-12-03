In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darnell Mooney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (4-7) and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) square off in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has grabbed 46 passes and leads his team with 694 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times, and averages 63.1 yards per game.

Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.

Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

This week Mooney will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (220.0 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times and recorded five catches for 123 yards (24.6 yards per reception).

Mooney has caught 13 passes (on 30 targets) for 285 yards (95.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 83 26.8% 46 694 3 4 12.9% Cole Kmet 57 18.4% 37 361 0 6 19.4% Allen Robinson II 50 16.1% 30 339 1 4 12.9% Marquise Goodwin 33 10.6% 16 277 1 1 3.2%

