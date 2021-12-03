Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has grabbed 46 passes and leads his team with 694 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times, and averages 63.1 yards per game.
- Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
- Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- This week Mooney will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (220.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times and recorded five catches for 123 yards (24.6 yards per reception).
- Mooney has caught 13 passes (on 30 targets) for 285 yards (95.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
83
26.8%
46
694
3
4
12.9%
Cole Kmet
57
18.4%
37
361
0
6
19.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
16.1%
30
339
1
4
12.9%
Marquise Goodwin
33
10.6%
16
277
1
1
3.2%
