December 3, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington

Author:

Derek Carr has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and the Washington Football Team (5-6) meet in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Carr has recorded 3,414 passing yards (310.4 per game) while connecting on 278 of 413 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 27 times for 73 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has attempted 53 of his 413 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In one matchup against the Football Team, Carr threw for 118 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Carr put together a 373-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 61.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He tacked on two carries for 21 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
  • Carr has racked up 849 passing yards (283.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (68-for-101) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

82

19.9%

64

658

4

11

20.8%

Darren Waller

84

20.3%

53

643

2

11

20.8%

Bryan Edwards

40

9.7%

22

446

2

5

9.4%

