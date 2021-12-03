Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Carr has recorded 3,414 passing yards (310.4 per game) while connecting on 278 of 413 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 27 times for 73 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr has attempted 53 of his 413 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Washington
- In one matchup against the Football Team, Carr threw for 118 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Carr put together a 373-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 61.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- He tacked on two carries for 21 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
- Carr has racked up 849 passing yards (283.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (68-for-101) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
82
19.9%
64
658
4
11
20.8%
Darren Waller
84
20.3%
53
643
2
11
20.8%
Bryan Edwards
40
9.7%
22
446
2
5
9.4%
