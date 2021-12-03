Derek Carr has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and the Washington Football Team (5-6) meet in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Carr has recorded 3,414 passing yards (310.4 per game) while connecting on 278 of 413 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 27 times for 73 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has attempted 53 of his 413 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Washington

In one matchup against the Football Team, Carr threw for 118 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Carr put together a 373-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 61.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

He tacked on two carries for 21 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

Carr has racked up 849 passing yards (283.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (68-for-101) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 82 19.9% 64 658 4 11 20.8% Darren Waller 84 20.3% 53 643 2 11 20.8% Bryan Edwards 40 9.7% 22 446 2 5 9.4%

