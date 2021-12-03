Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has 324 yards on 75 carries (29.5 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 18 passes for 125 yards (11.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 359 times this season, and he's carried 75 of those attempts (20.9%).
- The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Freeman's 32 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Steelers.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.1 yards per game.
- The Steelers have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Freeman picked up 52 yards on 16 carries.
- During his last three games, Freeman has 136 rushing yards on 42 carries (45.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 balls for 62 yards (20.7 per game).
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
75
20.9%
324
3
9
20.5%
4.3
Lamar Jackson
123
34.3%
707
2
14
31.8%
5.7
Latavius Murray
77
21.4%
258
4
12
27.3%
3.4
Ty'Son Williams
34
9.5%
181
1
4
9.1%
5.3
