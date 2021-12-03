Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 13 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 324 yards on 75 carries (29.5 ypg), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 18 passes for 125 yards (11.4 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 359 times this season, and he's carried 75 of those attempts (20.9%).

The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman's 32 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Steelers.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.1 yards per game.

The Steelers have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Freeman picked up 52 yards on 16 carries.

During his last three games, Freeman has 136 rushing yards on 42 carries (45.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 balls for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 75 20.9% 324 3 9 20.5% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 123 34.3% 707 2 14 31.8% 5.7 Latavius Murray 77 21.4% 258 4 12 27.3% 3.4 Ty'Son Williams 34 9.5% 181 1 4 9.1% 5.3

