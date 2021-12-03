Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 68 receptions (109 targets) and four touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Johnson is averaging 33.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Ravens, 33.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.
- The 292.2 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Johnson was targeted 14 times, picking up 95 yards on nine receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Johnson's 23 catches have yielded 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 40 times.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
