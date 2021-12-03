Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 68 receptions (109 targets) and four touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Johnson is averaging 33.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Ravens, 33.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.
  • The 292.2 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Johnson was targeted 14 times, picking up 95 yards on nine receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson's 23 catches have yielded 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 40 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

Pat Freiermuth

53

12.2%

40

327

6

15

24.6%

Powered By Data Skrive