Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 68 receptions (109 targets) and four touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Johnson is averaging 33.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Ravens, 33.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.

The 292.2 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Johnson was targeted 14 times, picking up 95 yards on nine receptions.

Over his last three outings, Johnson's 23 catches have yielded 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 40 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0% Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6%

