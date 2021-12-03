Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- In 81.8% of Alabama's games this season (9/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- Saturday's total is 33.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 22.7 points above the 26.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.
- The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 14 points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Bulldogs average 40.7 points per game, 20.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.9).
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.9 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (293.1).
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team picks up more than 293.1 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 18 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 6-5-0 this year.
- Alabama's games this season have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide score 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.9).
- Alabama is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 6.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs give up (231.3).
- When Alabama picks up more than 231.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- This year the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
40.7
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
6.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
441.9
Avg. Total Yards
491.6
231.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
293.1
14
Giveaways
10
16
Takeaways
18