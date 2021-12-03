The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup versus the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

In 81.8% of Alabama's games this season (9/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Saturday's total is 33.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 22.7 points above the 26.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 14 points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Bulldogs average 40.7 points per game, 20.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.9).

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Bulldogs collect 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (293.1).

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team picks up more than 293.1 yards.

The Bulldogs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 18 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 6-5-0 this year.

Alabama's games this season have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide score 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.9).

Alabama is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 6.9 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs give up (231.3).

When Alabama picks up more than 231.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

This year the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats