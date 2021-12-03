There will be player props available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and the Washington Football Team (5-6) take the field in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's team-leading 658 receiving yards (59.8 per game) have come on 64 receptions (82 targets) including four touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 82 of his team's 413 passing attempts this season, or 19.9% of the target share.

Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

The Football Team are conceding 277.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Renfrow hauled in eight passes for 134 yards (16.8 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times.

Renfrow has racked up 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 balls on 22 targets during his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 82 19.9% 64 658 4 11 20.8% Darren Waller 84 20.3% 53 643 2 11 20.8% Bryan Edwards 40 9.7% 22 446 2 5 9.4% DeSean Jackson 20 - 12 361 2 0 -

