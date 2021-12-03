Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's team-leading 658 receiving yards (59.8 per game) have come on 64 receptions (82 targets) including four touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 82 of his team's 413 passing attempts this season, or 19.9% of the target share.
- Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- The Football Team are conceding 277.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Renfrow hauled in eight passes for 134 yards (16.8 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times.
- Renfrow has racked up 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 balls on 22 targets during his last three games.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
82
19.9%
64
658
4
11
20.8%
Darren Waller
84
20.3%
53
643
2
11
20.8%
Bryan Edwards
40
9.7%
22
446
2
5
9.4%
DeSean Jackson
20
-
12
361
2
0
-
