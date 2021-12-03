Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player props available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and the Washington Football Team (5-6) take the field in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's team-leading 658 receiving yards (59.8 per game) have come on 64 receptions (82 targets) including four touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 82 of his team's 413 passing attempts this season, or 19.9% of the target share.
  • Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • The Football Team are conceding 277.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Renfrow hauled in eight passes for 134 yards (16.8 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times.
  • Renfrow has racked up 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 balls on 22 targets during his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

82

19.9%

64

658

4

11

20.8%

Darren Waller

84

20.3%

53

643

2

11

20.8%

Bryan Edwards

40

9.7%

22

446

2

5

9.4%

DeSean Jackson

20

-

12

361

2

0

-

Powered By Data Skrive