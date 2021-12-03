Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) have an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • In 36.4% of Houston's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 2.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.3, 1.8 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-5-0 this season.
  • The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 12 set point totals (66.7%).
  • This year, the Colts put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans allow (26.5).
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.5 points.
  • The Colts collect 366.3 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 378.1 the Texans give up per contest.
  • In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Colts have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Texans have takeaways (20).
  • Houston has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • The Texans average 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts allow (23.6).
  • The Texans rack up 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up per matchup (358.8).
  • In games that Houston churns out more than 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • In three of five games at home this year, Houston has gone over the total.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Indianapolis is 3-2 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • In five road games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

