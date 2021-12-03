The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) have an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 36.4% of Houston's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 2.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.3, 1.8 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-5-0 this season.

The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 12 set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Colts put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans allow (26.5).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.5 points.

The Colts collect 366.3 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 378.1 the Texans give up per contest.

In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Colts have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Texans have takeaways (20).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Texans have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Texans average 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts allow (23.6).

The Texans rack up 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up per matchup (358.8).

In games that Houston churns out more than 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

In three of five games at home this year, Houston has gone over the total.

Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Indianapolis is 3-2 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

In five road games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

