December 3, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 82 times and has 50 catches, leading the Bengals with 906 yards (82.4 ypg) while hauling in eight touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 23.8% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are conceding 218.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed 16 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 11th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 39-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
  • Chase has 12 catches on 22 targets for 120 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

