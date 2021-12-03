Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 82 times and has 50 catches, leading the Bengals with 906 yards (82.4 ypg) while hauling in eight touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 23.8% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers are conceding 218.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed 16 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 11th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 39-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.

Chase has 12 catches on 22 targets for 120 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6%

