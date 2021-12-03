Before Jared Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) face off in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's 55 targets have resulted in 33 receptions for 371 yards (33.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Cook has been the target of 12.5% (55 total) of his team's 439 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Cook racked up 23 receiving yards in one career matchup, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cook caught two passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Cook's six grabs have led to 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5% Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3%

