Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's 55 targets have resulted in 33 receptions for 371 yards (33.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Cook has been the target of 12.5% (55 total) of his team's 439 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Cook racked up 23 receiving yards in one career matchup, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cook caught two passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Cook's six grabs have led to 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
