Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West foes square off in Week 13 when Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 66.8% of his throws and collecting 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He has added 40 rushing yards (3.6 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo accounts for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 280 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Seattle

Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 65.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

While Garoppolo has not thrown multiple TDs against the Seahawks over that time, he's thrown one touchdown pass in three of those matchups.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks are conceding 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Garoppolo went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 230 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 588 yards (196.0 per game) while completing 48 of 67 passes (71.6%), with five touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 92 28.0% 56 1006 5 7 17.5% Brandon Aiyuk 48 14.6% 32 432 3 6 15.0% George Kittle 49 14.9% 35 425 3 4 10.0%

