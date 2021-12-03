Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West foes square off in Week 13 when Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 66.8% of his throws and collecting 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He has added 40 rushing yards (3.6 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The 49ers have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 280 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 65.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • While Garoppolo has not thrown multiple TDs against the Seahawks over that time, he's thrown one touchdown pass in three of those matchups.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks are conceding 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Garoppolo went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 230 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 588 yards (196.0 per game) while completing 48 of 67 passes (71.6%), with five touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

92

28.0%

56

1006

5

7

17.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

48

14.6%

32

432

3

6

15.0%

George Kittle

49

14.9%

35

425

3

4

10.0%

