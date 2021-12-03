Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 66.8% of his throws and collecting 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He has added 40 rushing yards (3.6 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The 49ers have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo accounts for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 280 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 65.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- While Garoppolo has not thrown multiple TDs against the Seahawks over that time, he's thrown one touchdown pass in three of those matchups.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks are conceding 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Garoppolo went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 230 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 588 yards (196.0 per game) while completing 48 of 67 passes (71.6%), with five touchdowns and one interception.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
92
28.0%
56
1006
5
7
17.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
48
14.6%
32
432
3
6
15.0%
George Kittle
49
14.9%
35
425
3
4
10.0%
