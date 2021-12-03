Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) hit the field in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 2,835 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes (235-of-339), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 63 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.

Burrow accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In one matchup against the Chargers, Burrow threw for 193 passing yards, 54.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.

The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Burrow completed 83.3% of his passes for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He also added eight yards on one carry, averaging eight yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Burrow has 620 passing yards (206.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 20 rushing yards on six carries (with one touchdown), averaging 6.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive