December 3, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) hit the field in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 2,835 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes (235-of-339), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also has 63 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.7 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.
  • Burrow accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In one matchup against the Chargers, Burrow threw for 193 passing yards, 54.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Burrow completed 83.3% of his passes for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also added eight yards on one carry, averaging eight yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Burrow has 620 passing yards (206.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 20 rushing yards on six carries (with one touchdown), averaging 6.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

