Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has taken 208 carries for a team-leading 924 rushing yards (84.0 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
- He also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 208 of his team's 301 carries this season (69.1%).
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Over his two career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 90 rushing yards against the Chargers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games versus the Chargers Mixon has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 145.3 yards per game.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Mixon carried the ball 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has racked up 71 carries for 352 yards (117.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He's also added nine receptions for 44 yards (14.7 per game).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
208
69.1%
924
11
24
72.7%
4.4
Samaje Perine
41
13.6%
165
1
2
6.1%
4.0
Joe Burrow
25
8.3%
63
1
4
12.1%
2.5
Chris Evans
9
3.0%
41
0
0
0.0%
4.6
