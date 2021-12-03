There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) meet in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has taken 208 carries for a team-leading 924 rushing yards (84.0 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

He also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 208 of his team's 301 carries this season (69.1%).

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Over his two career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 90 rushing yards against the Chargers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Chargers Mixon has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 145.3 yards per game.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Mixon carried the ball 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Mixon has racked up 71 carries for 352 yards (117.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

He's also added nine receptions for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 208 69.1% 924 11 24 72.7% 4.4 Samaje Perine 41 13.6% 165 1 2 6.1% 4.0 Joe Burrow 25 8.3% 63 1 4 12.1% 2.5 Chris Evans 9 3.0% 41 0 0 0.0% 4.6

