December 3, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) meet in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has taken 208 carries for a team-leading 924 rushing yards (84.0 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 208 of his team's 301 carries this season (69.1%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 90 rushing yards against the Chargers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Chargers Mixon has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 145.3 yards per game.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Mixon carried the ball 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has racked up 71 carries for 352 yards (117.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He's also added nine receptions for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

208

69.1%

924

11

24

72.7%

4.4

Samaje Perine

41

13.6%

165

1

2

6.1%

4.0

Joe Burrow

25

8.3%

63

1

4

12.1%

2.5

Chris Evans

9

3.0%

41

0

0

0.0%

4.6

