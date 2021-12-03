Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has taken 209 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 209 of his team's 335 carries this season (62.4%).
- The Colts, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 31st in the league, giving up 135.6 yards per game.
- Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Taylor also tacked on 14 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, Taylor has collected 384 rushing yards (128.0 per game) on 69 attempts with six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 13 balls for 43 yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
209
62.4%
1,205
14
64
79.0%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
48
14.3%
237
2
5
6.2%
4.9
Carson Wentz
38
11.3%
159
1
9
11.1%
4.2
Marlon Mack
28
8.4%
101
0
2
2.5%
3.6
