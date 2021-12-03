Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has taken 209 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 209 of his team's 335 carries this season (62.4%).

The Colts, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 9 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 31st in the league, giving up 135.6 yards per game.

Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Taylor also tacked on 14 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Taylor has collected 384 rushing yards (128.0 per game) on 69 attempts with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 13 balls for 43 yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 209 62.4% 1,205 14 64 79.0% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 48 14.3% 237 2 5 6.2% 4.9 Carson Wentz 38 11.3% 159 1 9 11.1% 4.2 Marlon Mack 28 8.4% 101 0 2 2.5% 3.6

