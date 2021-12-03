Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has taken 209 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 209 of his team's 335 carries this season (62.4%).
  • The Colts, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 31st in the league, giving up 135.6 yards per game.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Taylor also tacked on 14 yards on four receptions.
  • In his last three games, Taylor has collected 384 rushing yards (128.0 per game) on 69 attempts with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 13 balls for 43 yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

209

62.4%

1,205

14

64

79.0%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

48

14.3%

237

2

5

6.2%

4.9

Carson Wentz

38

11.3%

159

1

9

11.1%

4.2

Marlon Mack

28

8.4%

101

0

2

2.5%

3.6

