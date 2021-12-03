In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards (293.6 per game) while completing 66% of his passes (289-of-438), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's added 243 rushing yards on 43 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has attempted 61 of his 438 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Herbert's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals are 289.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

The 269.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 303-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 36 yards on four carries, averaging nine yards per carry without a touchdown.

Herbert has thrown for 880 yards (293.3 ypg), completing 65.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's added 148 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive