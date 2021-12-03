Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards (293.6 per game) while completing 66% of his passes (289-of-438), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's added 243 rushing yards on 43 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has attempted 61 of his 438 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Herbert's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals are 289.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- The 269.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 303-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 36 yards on four carries, averaging nine yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Herbert has thrown for 880 yards (293.3 ypg), completing 65.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's added 148 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
