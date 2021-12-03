Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards (293.6 per game) while completing 66% of his passes (289-of-438), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's added 243 rushing yards on 43 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has attempted 61 of his 438 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Herbert's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals are 289.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The 269.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 303-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 36 yards on four carries, averaging nine yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Herbert has thrown for 880 yards (293.3 ypg), completing 65.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's added 148 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive