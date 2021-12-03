Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 13 clash against the Denver Broncos (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 47 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points higher than the combined 46.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.0, 7.0 points above Sunday's total of 47.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Kansas City is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Chiefs rack up 7.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Broncos surrender (17.8).
  • Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos give up per contest (330.8).
  • When Kansas City picks up over 330.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Broncos.
  • In Denver's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • The Broncos rack up 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Chiefs surrender.
  • Denver is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (364.4).
  • In games that Denver totals over 364.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Kansas City has one win against the spread and is 4-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Kansas City has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.
  • The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.7 points, 6.7 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • Away from home, Denver is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • Denver has hit the over once in five road games this year.
  • The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.