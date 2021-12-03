The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 13 clash against the Denver Broncos (6-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 47 points in only one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points higher than the combined 46.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.0, 7.0 points above Sunday's total of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Chiefs rack up 7.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Broncos surrender (17.8).

Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Chiefs collect 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos give up per contest (330.8).

When Kansas City picks up over 330.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Broncos rack up 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Chiefs surrender.

Denver is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.

The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (364.4).

In games that Denver totals over 364.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City has one win against the spread and is 4-2 overall.

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Kansas City has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.7 points, 6.7 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Away from home, Denver is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

Denver has hit the over once in five road games this year.

The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

