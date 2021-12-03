Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has reeled in 81 passes for a team-best 895 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times and averages 81.4 yards per game.
  • Allen has been the target of 116 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Allen has averaged 57.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Allen has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bengals.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted 10 times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions.
  • In his last three games, Allen has caught 24 passes on 34 targets for 295 yards, averaging 98.3 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

Jared Cook

55

12.5%

33

371

3

7

11.5%

