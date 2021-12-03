Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has reeled in 81 passes for a team-best 895 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times and averages 81.4 yards per game.
- Allen has been the target of 116 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Allen has averaged 57.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Allen has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bengals.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted 10 times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions.
- In his last three games, Allen has caught 24 passes on 34 targets for 295 yards, averaging 98.3 yards per game.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
