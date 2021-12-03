There will be player prop betting options available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has reeled in 81 passes for a team-best 895 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times and averages 81.4 yards per game.

Allen has been the target of 116 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Allen has averaged 57.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Allen has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bengals.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted 10 times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions.

In his last three games, Allen has caught 24 passes on 34 targets for 295 yards, averaging 98.3 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3% Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5%

