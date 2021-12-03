MAC opponents will battle when the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 74.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 74.5 points in three of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 10.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 68.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.6 points this season, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 17.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Golden Flashes have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Golden Flashes score 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per matchup the Huskies allow.

Kent State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 35.2 more yards per game (488.3) than the Huskies give up per outing (453.1).

Kent State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 453.1 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Huskies are 3-3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Northern Illinois has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Huskies put up 30.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up (34.6).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 34.6 points.

The Huskies average 50.7 fewer yards per game (424.3) than the Golden Flashes allow (475.0).

When Northern Illinois picks up more than 475.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 23 takeaways .

