Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has 45 catches (75 targets) and a team-high 661 receiving yards (60.1 ypg) plus one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 19.1% (75 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Pitts totaled 73 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 26-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on two catches while being targeted six times.
- Pitts has racked up 115 receiving yards (38.3 per game), hauling in nine balls on 18 targets in his last three games.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
Russell Gage
41
10.5%
27
270
2
4
8.3%
