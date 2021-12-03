Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has 45 catches (75 targets) and a team-high 661 receiving yards (60.1 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 19.1% (75 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Pitts totaled 73 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 26-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on two catches while being targeted six times.

Pitts has racked up 115 receiving yards (38.3 per game), hauling in nine balls on 18 targets in his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8% Russell Gage 41 10.5% 27 270 2 4 8.3%

