December 3, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has 45 catches (75 targets) and a team-high 661 receiving yards (60.1 ypg) plus one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.1% (75 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Pitts totaled 73 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Pitts put together a 26-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on two catches while being targeted six times.
  • Pitts has racked up 115 receiving yards (38.3 per game), hauling in nine balls on 18 targets in his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

Russell Gage

41

10.5%

27

270

2

4

8.3%

