There will be player prop bet markets available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,612 yards (237.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 707 rushing yards (64.3 ypg) on 123 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.

Jackson accounts for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 341 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 7 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Jackson averages 76.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Steelers, 157.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those five outings against the Steelers. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The Steelers are conceding 251.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Jackson went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 165 yards, while tossing one touchdown and four interceptions.

Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.

In his last three outings, Jackson has thrown for 403 yards (134.3 per game) while completing 46 of 75 passes (61.3%), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has tacked on 107 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive