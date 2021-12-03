Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop bet markets available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,612 yards (237.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 707 rushing yards (64.3 ypg) on 123 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
  • Jackson accounts for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 341 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

7

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Jackson averages 76.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Steelers, 157.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those five outings against the Steelers. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The Steelers are conceding 251.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Jackson went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 165 yards, while tossing one touchdown and four interceptions.
  • Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • In his last three outings, Jackson has thrown for 403 yards (134.3 per game) while completing 46 of 75 passes (61.3%), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 107 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

