Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has thrown for 2,612 yards (237.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 707 rushing yards (64.3 ypg) on 123 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
- Jackson accounts for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 341 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
7
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Jackson averages 76.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Steelers, 157.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those five outings against the Steelers. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The Steelers are conceding 251.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Jackson went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 165 yards, while tossing one touchdown and four interceptions.
- Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.
- In his last three outings, Jackson has thrown for 403 yards (134.3 per game) while completing 46 of 75 passes (61.3%), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has tacked on 107 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive